Second Moore High School student slain in less than a month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tragedy has hit Moore High School for the second time in less than a month.
A student died at the scene of a shooting near the University of Louisville on Sunday night.
Mykhi Brown, 16, was shot and killed at 5th and Compton, where neighbors described hearing dozens of gunshots.
Brown died just three weeks and five days after 18-year-old Moore student Nathan Britt was found dead, shot and burned in the Clifton neighborhood.
"It's shocking and it's heart-wrenching," anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said. "But when it's these children, it takes on another level. Unfortunately, too many homicides already with a month and 10 days, 16 criminal homicides."
Christopher 2X is the executive director of the youth group Game Changers. He said he was contacted by Brown’s family to release pictures of Brown to the media.
"There's an anger level among young people that is just so deadly in nature it breaks your heart that you see young person after young person being impacted by these issues," 2X said.
LMPD did not respond to a question about whether the two unusually violent killings could be related. Neither homicide happened near the school and happened weeks apart. But that was of little comfort to worried parents.
"It puts you in a nervous wreck," parent William Lee said as he waited to pick up his daughter after class. "You worry about your child and make sure they're OK."
“Now it’s got me super-concerned,” mother Samantha Marburys said. “I’m going to ask as many questions as I can to my son to see if he knows anything about it. But that, that’s very concerning.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.