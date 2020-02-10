SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Messy week ahead with multiple rounds of rainfall and even a brief arctic blast of cold air before the weeks.
The rain portion of the forecast will be the most concerning giving the repeated nature to the rain and over the same locations. The groundwork for this is taking place right now outside your window. The current rain is bringing up the water tables in the ground which is leading to greater runoff into our creeks and streams. As we pick up more rainfall Tuesday and especially Wednesday, the streams/rivers will begin to rise. In additional, some of the rainfall on Wednesday could lead to flash flooding on area roadways due to the poor drainage with the water having limited options on where to flow. Travel will certainly be impacted by the middle of the week with this at play.
There will be other elements to this setup to trend: brief wintry mix Wednesday morning north of I-64. Surge of 60 degree temperatures into central KY Wednesday night. Strong wind gusts Wednesday night. Strong t-storms across southern/southeastern sections Wednesday night.
We will work on those elements later in time as there is still some wobbling in the model data that would greatly impact those.
The week will end with very cold air blasting in Thursday night. Most will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Friday morning!
Temperatures around 60 degrees will return just 4 days later.
