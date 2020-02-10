SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

The rain portion of the forecast will be the most concerning giving the repeated nature to the rain and over the same locations. The groundwork for this is taking place right now outside your window. The current rain is bringing up the water tables in the ground which is leading to greater runoff into our creeks and streams. As we pick up more rainfall Tuesday and especially Wednesday, the streams/rivers will begin to rise. In additional, some of the rainfall on Wednesday could lead to flash flooding on area roadways due to the poor drainage with the water having limited options on where to flow. Travel will certainly be impacted by the middle of the week with this at play.