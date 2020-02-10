‘Turner & Hooch’ remake to star Josh Peck in Disney+ series

(WAVE) – Josh Peck is set to star in Disney+’s “Turner & Hooch” series, a remake of the 1989 police comedy film starring Tom Hanks.
Peck, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will play U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, who Hanks portrayed in the film.
Turner, a police detective, inherits a rambunctious puppy, Hooch, and soon realizes the unruly canine is the companion he needs.
It will be produced by 20th Century Fox TV. So far, 12 episodes have been greenlit.
When the original film was released in 1989, it grossed $71 million in the box office on a $13 million budget.
The Hollywood Reports states a premiere date has not been released.
