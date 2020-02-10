Tybee Island officers help dogs get adopted by taking them on patrol

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department had some extra help patrolling Thursday from a four-legged friend.
Police are helping dogs like Riley get adopted and Riley is getting chance to get outside and be a dog.
The K-9 for a Day program starts Thursday. Riley is the first dog to kick it all off.
For the first time the Tybee Island Police Department is taking shelter dogs out to find their forever home.
“Right now we’re going to get out on Tybrisa Street, it’s one of the more popular areas on the island near south beach, and we’re just going to do a little foot patrol and try and meet and greet the public,” said Emory Randolph with TIPD.
This partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Savannah is during a time when not a lot of dogs are being adopted.
“It’s amazing to get the dogs out. It gets them more socialized. They’re out for the day, they get to be with people.”
In police work, a K-9 unit does a lot more than sniff out crime.
“K-9 dogs are huge community ambassadors. They’re really fan favorites.”
“We’re going to exercise them, socialize them and get them a little bit of exposure to try and help them get adopted.”
Tybee Police say not only is this a benefit for the animals, but it’s also a benefit to the officers.
“They get to spend the time doing something fun at work have some company in the car with them.”
Dogs just like Riley will be out on the island every other Thursday.
Call the Humane Society of Greater Savannah at (912) 354-9515 or the Tybee Island Police Department at (912) 786-5600 if you are interested in adopting a dog.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.