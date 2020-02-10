UPS, pilots union reach tentative agreement on contract extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS Airlines and the union representing its pilots have announced a tentative agreement on a contract extension.
In a news release announcing the deal, the Independent Pilots Association said the two-year agreement provides for contract improvements in compensation and retirement.
IPA, which is headquartered in Louisville, represents more than 2,900 pilots who fly for UPS, the world’s largest transportation company.
“Over the next month we will present this tentative agreement for a two-year contract extension to our crewmembers with an unqualified recommendation for ratification,” said IPA President Captain Robert Travis. “This tentative agreement is unanimously approved and endorsed by the five-pilot IPA Executive Board.”
The contract must be ratified by a majority of UPS’s pilots. The voting will be completed on March 31. If ratified, the new agreement will extend the IPA’s contract with UPS to September 1, 2023.
Specific details of the agreement will not be disclosed before the proposed contract is presented to the pilots.
