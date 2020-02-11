Baby confirmed as 3rd flu-related death in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A baby has been confirmed as the third flu-related death in Lexington.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said the child was younger than 12 months old.
The death is the first pediatric death in Lexington this season. Two previous reported deaths were people older than 50 who had underlying health issues.
The Health Department said a flu shot is the best way to fight against the flu.
