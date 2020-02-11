Bond set for man accused in brutal beating of ex-girlfriend, her friend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend and another man, sending them to the hospital, faced a judge Tuesday morning.
The attack happened Feb. 1, and investigators said 22-year-old suspect Omega Gee had been hard to find. Now that he's in custody, police are searching for four of his friends whom they believe also were involved in the beating.
According to court documents, Gee was the ringleader in the assault. The injuries the victims suffered were read in court Tuesday.
“Victim No. 1 suffered injuries that require facial reconstruction surgery,” Jefferson District Court Judge Amber Wolf said. “He’s on a ventilator and also has tracheotomy.”
For the ex-girlfriend, Wolf said, “Victim No. 2 has a broken nose, bruises, abrasions to the face and torn rotator cuff.”
That violence, Louisville Metro Police contend, happened in an apartment building off Golders Green Circle and Preston Crossings. On the night of Feb. 1, police said, Gee's ex-girlfriend and another man were trying to move some of her belongings out of the apartment she once shared with Gee.
Investigators said Gee came in angry, left the apartment and then came back with four men, one armed with a handgun. Investigators said the four suspects held the man down, beating him in the face and head, with their fists, boots and the handgun, causing his life-threatening injuries. They allegedly took the phones of both victims and $600 from the man. Police said they then started hitting the woman on her face and head with their fists and the gun, knocking her unconscious at one point. The badly-beaten victims were able to escape the apartment to a nearby movie theater, where they called for help.
A public defender in arraignment court who said she had represented Gee in the past asked for a lower bond, but Wolf declined.
Wolf told Gee that his “bond is currently set at $100,000 full cash. Given the nature of these allegations, I believe that is an appropriate bond.”
Wolf warned Gee -- who’s charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of domestic violence and one count of first-degree robbery -- to have no contact with the victims. The woman assaulted also took out an emergency protective order against Gee.
