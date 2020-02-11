Bond set for man accused in brutal beating of ex-girlfriend, her friend

Investigators said Gee came in angry, left the apartment and then came back with four men, one armed with a handgun. Investigators said the four suspects held the man down, beating him in the face and head, with their fists, boots and the handgun, causing his life-threatening injuries. They allegedly took the phones of both victims and $600 from the man. Police said they then started hitting the woman on her face and head with their fists and the gun, knocking her unconscious at one point. The badly-beaten victims were able to escape the apartment to a nearby movie theater, where they called for help.