Chase suspect found with meth, stolen tools

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - An attempted traffic stop led to a police chase in Jackson County, Indiana last night. When it was over, the suspect was found with drugs and hundreds of dollars in stolen tools.
Joe Alford, 57, of Indianapolis, is facing multiple charges.
While trying to get away from officers, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Alford got his car stuck in a ditch between the Seymour Popeye’s and Applebee’s.
Inside the wrecked car investigators found meth, marijuana and $700 worth of tools that had just been stolen from Home Depot. The tools still had the security tags attached.
Alford was also wanted on a warrant out of Marion County, Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.