Evansville looks to end streak vs Loyola-Chicago

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Evansville has been fueled by senior leadership while Loyola of Chicago has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of Evansville's scoring this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year.