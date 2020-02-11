FORECAST: Drier weather this afternoon and tonight

- 2/12/20 Wednesday
- WEDNESDAY PM/NIGHT: Heavy rain may cause flooding; damaging winds possible south
- FRIDAY AM: Wind chills of 4 to 10 above expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning rain showers (mixed with sleet) will continue to fade out through lunch into the Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will then ease into the 40s.
Tonight will be chilly and dry as clouds remain. Lows fall into the 30s overnight. Expect a band of rain to approach from the south during the morning, perhaps starting as a quick burst of wet snow. Rain will remain steady into the afternoon.
Heavy rain likely in the early evening Wednesday. Some thunder and gusty winds are possible south of the Parkways.
The rain will ease to showers overnight and may mix with snow by Thursday morning.
Friday will feature a sunny but sub-freezing day. River flooding will be the focus for the weekend.
