FORECAST: Rain fades this morning; heavy rain returns tomorrow

- 2/12/20 Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers fade this morning, but the clouds remain throughout the day.
Highs max out in the 40s this afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly and dry as clouds remain. Lows fall into the 30s overnight.
A band of showers moves into WAVE Country tomorrow around sunrise. Areas along and north of I-64 may see light snow before it switches to fall rain.
Heavy rain develops during the afternoon as highs reach the low 40s. The heaviest of the rain will take place Wednesday night. Some flash flooding issues may develop. Temperatures warm briefly across KY, steady elsewhere.
As the rain moves out it may end as snow in some areas early Thursday morning. Thursday will be colder with highs in the 30s. Valentine’s Day looks to be frigid with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in below freezing.
