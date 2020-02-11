FORECAST: Wednesday is an ALERT DAY with a flash flood WATCH

- 1 to 3 inches of rain possible Wednesday
- Gusty winds 30 to 40 mph Wednesday
- Much colder with highs near freezing on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some much needed dry time this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s under cloudy skies as our next big weather maker moves closer.
ALERT DAY - Rain approaches from the south during the morning hours Wednesday, arriving midday in Louisville. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s. Rain, heavy at times, during the early evening. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph also possible with a few gusty thunderstorms closer to the parkways.
The rain will ease to showers overnight and may mix with snow by Thursday morning, turning colder in the afternoon with strong wind gusts from the west. This will send wind chills into the 20s by afternoon. A few flurries are possible.
