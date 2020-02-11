Healthy Louisville 2025 plan unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A five-year community health improvement plan was unveiled Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Fischer spoke about a new initiative called Healthy Louisville 2025.
“In many ways, Healthy Louisville 2025 is a great roadmap for us to become a healthier city. So I encourage all citizens to be informed and get involved and then if they need to change habits to live a healthier life and help us change policies as well, we welcome their input,” he said.
Fischer said the four biggest focus areas over the next five years will be building healthy neighborhoods, ensuring equitable housing, achieving environmental equity and creating healthy schools.
