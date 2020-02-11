'It’s devastating’: Loved ones react to woman’s death after home explosion

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly two weeks later, Samantha McStoots still can’t get the sound of the house explosion out of her head.
“It was just a big boom,” McStoots said. “Smoke. Fire. Everybody was running that way. It’s devastating.”
The home belonged to her neighbor Angela Young, who was leaving the house at the time with her 7-year-old daughter, Johanna. Young shielded her daughter from the flames and suffered burns on nearly 80 percent of her body.
The two were airlifted to hospitals for their injuries.
On Saturday, Young’s son posted to Facebook that his mother died.
Monday, McStoots walked back to the home to see what was left. She saw the foundation reduced to ashes, still smelling like charred wood and natural gas.
She told WAVE 3 News the past two weeks have crushed the neighborhood.
"Oh, it hit hard,” she said.
The weekend’s news also hit hard at Grayson County High School, where Young’s son AJ goes to school. Since the explosion, students have sent him cards for his mom and sister.
Monday, Assistant Principal Lacy Cox read the message aloud, sharing the words of love and support.
“You know, so often people that swear, ‘Oh, I’m not coming back to Grayson County’ make their way back because it is this small-knit community,” Cox said. “I mean, anytime we have anything happen it just seems there’s always an overwhelming response of people to pick up the pieces and to just motivate and do whatever needs to be done.”
McStoots told WAVE 3 News their neighborhood is also ready to give the grieving family whatever it needs to get through their heartache.
“That’s the woman that gave birth to you, but living without her, I think they’ll pull through," she said.
