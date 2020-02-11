JCPS employee arraigned for bringing gun to district headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Frayser Elementary School employee has appeared before a judge to answer charges of bringing a gun on school property.
Jason Smiley, 30, of Louisville, was doing a Facebook Live video when he was arrested yesterday outside of Vanhoose Education Center, the headquarters of the Jefferson County Public Schools.
Smiley decided to go live a second time - after he had been taken into custody and was waiting at a Louisville Metro police station.
PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect identified following threats to JCPS employees
Smiley’s accused of making threats against adults at Frayser Elementary and the Vanhoose Education Center. JCPS says Smiley is employed through AmeriCorps.
In the videos, Smiley said he was trying to file a grievance against the district when he was slighted by employees at Vanhoose.
Paperwork from JCPS shows Smiley has been written up for arriving to school late, harassing a third-grade student about a fundraiser and using language inappropriate for elementary students.
The court entered a not guilty plea for Smiley and increased his bond to $100,000 cash. He was ordered to stay away from all JCPS properties.
