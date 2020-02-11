Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-IOWA
Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa caucus recanvass
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaigns have filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of Iowa's Democratic caucuses. In its Monday filing, the Sanders campaign cited "mathematical errors and inconsistencies" in more than two dozen caucus locations that it says would change the results if amended. The Iowa Democratic Party says the Buttigieg campaign requested a check on results in 66 precincts. Current results show Buttigieg with a razor-thin lead over Sanders in state delegate equivalents, and the party has awarded Buttigieg 14 delegates to Sanders' 12. But the Sanders campaign believes correcting faulty math could swing the delegate allocation in Sanders' favor.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Cellphone ban, pregnancy accommodations face Indiana debates
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse after deadlines last week on advancing bills for action during the last half of this year’s legislative session. Bills to combat distracted driving with a ban on the use of handheld cellphones and toughen penalties for stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 appear on their way to becoming law. But a proposal supported by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that would require more Indiana businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women is in trouble after facing resistance from some business groups. The 10-week legislative sessiothat resumed Monday is s scheduled to end by mid-Marc.
FETAL REMAINS-DOCTOR
Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died will be buried Wednesday at a northern Indiana cemetery. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office said Monday the 2,411 sets of fetal remains will be “memorialized” at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend. The remains resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3, performed in Indiana. Most of them were found in September in his Will County, Illinois, garage. Others were found in October in a car parked at a Chicago-area storage unit.
MOTHER SLAIN-SON SENTENCED
Indiana man gets 55 years for his mother's fatal stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his mother to death has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Forty-one-year-old Cordell Hughes had pleaded guilty to murder in December in the February 2019 killing of his 60-year-old mother, Carmen Hughes, inside her Fort Wayne apartment. Police officers found the former postal worker dead in a chair. Her carotid artery and jugular vein had been cut and she had a second puncture wound in her left lung. Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Hughes on Monday after calling her slaying “a horrific crime."
AP-US-MED-ALZHEIMER-DRUGS
Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease
Two experimental drugs have failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws. The results announced Monday are another disappointment for an approach that scientists have focused on for many years. It involved trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with the disease. After five years, people given either of the two drugs scored about the same on memory and thinking tests as others given placebo treatments.
ELECTION 2020
Buttigieg on defense as rivals aim to blunt his momentum
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Pete Buttigieg has been on defense in the days leading up to Tuesday's New Hampshire primary as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors. The wave of criticism is part of an effort to blunt any momentum he has heading into the primary. Bernie Sanders blasted Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting he won't stand up to “Wall Street tycoons” or “the corporate elite.” Elizabeth Warren voiced similar criticism, telling ABC's “This Week" that “the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top."
MISSING GIRLS INDIANA
Relatives of teens slain in 2017 plan memorial food drive
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of two teenage girls slain in northern Indiana in 2017 are holding a food drive and a pet supply donation drive to mark the three-year anniversary of their unsolved slayings. The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the donation drive will be held Thursday evening at Delphi United Methodist Church. Thirteen-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed in February 2017 after they went hiking near their northern Indiana hometown of Delphi. The case remains unsolved, but authorities say they continue to receive tips. Authorities have released sketches of the suspected killer.
RURAL AMERICA EXHIBIT
Traveling Smithsonian exhibit on display in Elkhart County
BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — A traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit on life in rural America is on display at northern Indiana's Elkhart County Historical Museum until mid-March. The exhibit includes photos depicting farms, forests, small towns and rivers from Alaska to New Hampshire, and videos of residents talking about their experiences. Museum officials have added local touches for display alongside the exhibit, including information about a family that settled in Elkhart County in 1858. The display runs until March 15. Admission is free. Museum director Julie Parke says she hopes it sparks conversations about the intersection of urban and rural along with the tensions between agricultural and manufacturing.