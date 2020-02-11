Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

REAL ID-KENTUCKY
Kentucky to open more offices to issue Real ID licenses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky official says the state will ramp up its Real ID program. Real ID project manager Sarah Jackson says more regional offices will open to issue the special licenses many people will need to board domestic flights. Jackson gave an update Monday to a legislative panel. In a race against a deadline, the state has opened four offices to issue Real ID licenses. Jackson says the state is “on the cusp" of opening three or four more offices in coming weeks. She says up to 12 to 14 offices could be open by early summer.
APARTMENT FIRE
Adult, child found dead in apartment blaze
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An adult and a child have died in a Kentucky apartment fire that also injured a firefighter. Fire officials told news outlets the blaze was reported early Sunday morning at a three-story apartment building in Louisville. Louisville Fire Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said firefighters found the bodies in an apartment on the first floor. A firefighter at the scene was taken to the hospital for a minor ankle injury. Officials say the building had significant smoke and fire damage. Fire investigators will try to determine the cause of the blaze.
HOUSE FIRE
Woman, great-grandson die in Kentucky house fire
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials said a western Kentucky woman and her great-grandson died in a weekend house fire. Hopkinsville Fire Capt. Michael Pendleton told the Kentucky New Era that crews responded late Saturday to reports of heavy fire and smoke at home. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel identified the victims as 10-year-old Alvin Davidson and 87-year-old Martha Anne Harris. He said it appears both died of smoke inhalation. Daniel said the victims were found in the back bedroom and it appears the blaze began in a front living room. Pendleton said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
BLACK VETERANS
Event to salute African American contributions to military
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A black history month celebration at the Kentucky Capitol will highlight contributions that African Americans have made to the U.S. military and the nation's defense. The event on Tuesday is being hosted by the Black Legislative Caucus. It will include a special award presentation by Gov. Andy Beshear, remarks by legislative leaders and a keynote speech by Navy veteran Charles Blatcher III, who is chairman of the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations. Rep. Reginald Meeks is chairman of the Black Legislative Caucus. He says the event will share stories of heroism and show appreciation for African Americans who have helped defend the nation throughout its history.
MINE RECLAMATION
West Virginia, Kentucky awarded reclamation grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has been awarded more than $22 million and Kentucky more than $11 million in federal funding to clean up and repurpose abandoned coal mines in fiscal year 2020. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the grants from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement last week. The Interior Department said in a news release the agency provides the grants to the 25 coal-producing states and three tribes based on past and current coal production. The agency said the grants are funded in part by a fee collected on all coal produced in the U.S.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR-KENTUCKY-BABY
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman gives birth to healthy girl
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has given birth to a healthy girl. Coleman announced on social media the birth of Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O'Bryan on Saturday. Coleman said she and her husband, high school basketball coach Chris O'Bryan, cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, posted a video on social media congratulating Coleman and her family. Coleman is a former teacher and girls basketball coach. Chris O'Bryan is a high school science teacher and boys basketball coach at Frankfort High School. The couple has three other children.