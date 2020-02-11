LMPD officer injured during domestic violence run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was injured after answering a call this morning.
Officer Matt Sanders, a department spokesman, said an officer assigned to the 6th Division was dispatched to a domestic with violence run in the 3600 block of Fincastle Road around 11:30 a.m. While on the scene, the suspect became combative and was taken into custody.
The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered a leg injury and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Sanders described the injury as serious, but non-life threatening.
