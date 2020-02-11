Operation Return Home issued for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home has been issued for a 61-year-old Louisville man.
Raymond McIntyre was last seen in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
McIntyre is described as being 6’ 1’’ tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and jeans.
Police said McIntyre may be confused. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.