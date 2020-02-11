Standardized tests scores now optional for Bellarmine applicants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Potential Bellarmine students will no longer have to submit standardized test scores.
The University announced Monday the new process will begin with students enrolling for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“Both nationally and at Bellarmine, we’ve learned that standardized tests are not the full measure of the talent and potential of every student,” Bellarmine’s vice president of enrollment, marketing and communication Dr. Michael J. Marshall said. “We want prospective students from all walks of life to know that we’re committed to a thoughtful, personalized evaluation of each candidate to understand and appreciate their intrinsic dignity.”
A potential student’s high school grades, counselor recommendations, curriculum, student employment, leadership experiences and activities and involvement will be taken into consideration, along with an interview with an admission counselor, according to Bellarmine.
While the scores will not be required, there will still be an option to submit the scores.
