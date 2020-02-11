Victim’s boyfriend arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington.
Police say 25-year-old Kevin Velasco-Gomez was arrested in Simpson County on a warrant for murder.
Police say officers responded Monday morning, around 10, to a home in the 2200 block of Alexandria Drive where a woman was found dead.
The coroner says that woman has been identified as 33-year-old Elaine Castillo.
Police say Velasco-Gomez is Castillo's boyfriend.
Castillo's death has neighbors in the area on edge.
"You don't know if you're sitting in your living room one night and you just hear two shots, it could come through your window, it could hit you, your kid, your family," neighbor Austin Thomas said.
Velasco-Gomez is currently being held in the Warren County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600 or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.
