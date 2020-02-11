WAVE Country bracing for dangerous amounts of rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is expecting dangerous amounts of rain in the coming days.
It's inevitable: Heavy rain will result in some dangerous scenarios.
For example, on Father’s Day 2019, a family was torn apart after a man died driving through floodwaters in Spencer County.
Another incident in Jackson County, Ind., earlier that year left four people stranded on what was at one point a road.
One stretch of road in Shelby County will almost certainly be underwater soon.
Neighbors and law enforcement officials have expressed concern about a stretch of Brunnerstown Road, especially in case of an emergency.
"As a matter of fact, a couple of weeks ago, I had to send my wife to the hospital in an ambulance," said Bob Eisenmenger, who has lived on the road for 20 years.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the emergency scenarios are dangerous for all involved.
"Anytime there's a rescue of any type, it also endangers those coming to do the rescue," Shelby County Maj. Eric Hettinger said. "So, obviously, the more people we can keep out of the water, the less risk emergency responders have as well."
If you do find yourself in a scenario where you're trapped, the Shelby County Sheriff's office has suggestions.
“If you can get out of the car safely, move to higher ground,” Hettinger said. “If you can’t get out of the car safely, call 911, and they’ll start to give you some instructions and get help on the way.”
