Woman sentenced in fatal double stabbing case that left 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman on trial for a double stabbing that killed a woman and hurt a man was found guilty on two felony charges.
Opening statements in Rebecca Box’s trial was underway Monday. She was found guilty of complicity to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators revealed Box conspired with Chadwick York to kill Lindsey Royalty and Chris Eskridge in July of 2017 and then cover up the crime. Detectives say that they found text messages from Box telling York that she would help him hide the bodies after the murder.
She said she cooperated with York because he threatened to harm her and her daughters.
She told investigators that York planned to rob the victims, but things changed when they realized that Eskridge was armed.
Chris Eskridge was the surviving victim.
Box was originally charged with conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
