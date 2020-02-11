Work to begin on I-71 corridor widening project in Jefferson, Oldham Counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If your commute takes you down Interstate 71 near the Jefferson-Oldham County line you may see construction crews this week, as the I-Move Kentucky Project gets underway.
Clearing work is set to begin this week on I-71 near the Gene Snyder Freeway to get ready for construction. The clearing work will take place during daylight hours and continue through the end of March.
I-Move Kentucky is a four-year project that'll add driving lanes to reduce backups where the Snyder meets I-71 and I-64.
The project includes four major sections:
- I-71/I-265 Interchange improvements: KYTC will create a collector-distributor lane on southbound I-71 to improve safety and ease ramp movements to and from I-265.
- I-71 widening: KYTC will widen I-71 to the center and add a 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction to create a total of six lanes between Interstate 265 and KY 329 (Crestwood/Pewee Valley exit).
- I-265 widening: KYTC will widen I-265 to the center and add a 12-foot lane of traffic in each direction to create a total of six lanes between KY 155 (Taylorsville Road) and Interstate 71.
- I-64/I-265 Interchange improvements: KYTC will reconstruct the I-64/I-265 interchange to improve safety and ease the flow of traffic through the interchange. The project includes areas on I-64 from Blankenbaker Parkway to English Station Road, and on I-265 from Pope Lick Road to the U.S. 60 interchange.
Construction is expected to begin in the coming months. The project is expected to wrap up at the end of 2023.
It’s the largest, single construction project in Kentucky since the Ohio River Bridges Project.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.