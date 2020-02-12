ALERT DAY: Heavy rain brings flash and river flooding concerns

- 2/12/20 Wednesday Evening
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: 3PM - 7 AM Thursday
- THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Heavy rain may cause flooding; strong winds possible south
- FRIDAY AM: Wind chills of 4 to 10 above expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves in from the south this morning. A light wintry mix is possible initially since temperatures this morning are in the 30s.
Rain envelopes the region throughout the day as temperatures top out in the 40s.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue to track through WAVE Country during the early evening. Wind gusts 30 to 40 MPH are possible with a few gusty t-storms closer to the Parkways.
The rain eases to showers overnight; some light snow is possible by morning.
Thursday will be colder as we deal with gusty winds. These winds will send wind chills into the 20s by the afternoon. A few flurries are possible. Bitterly cold air takes hold tomorrow night with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
Friday features a very cold in the morning with some wind chills below 10°. Clouds decrease through the morning leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it will be a struggle for highs to get to the freezing mark.
River flooding will be the focus for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.