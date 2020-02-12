Alert Day Update: Wednesday

Two issues we will be tracking with this setup:
Flash flooding: Takes place rapidly and can impact travel with little warning. This looks more likely near the metro and points south toward the TN border. This danger looks to exist for about a 2-3 hour window this evening. Current thinking is 7-10pm. This could still get adjusted.
River flooding: While small streams/creeks can rise rapidly, larger rivers (like the Ohio) have a delayed reaction. The current forecast is for many of our rivers to rise for the rest of the week into the weekend. That will lead to a more prolonged issue for travel impacts and property for those along the banks of those rivers.
The video today will cover this is as much detail as I can.
