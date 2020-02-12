Bake sale aimed at raising money for UofL Hospital NIC-U reunion

The bake sale is raising money for a NIC-U reunion planned for October. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's not too late to hit a table of sweets set up at University of Louisville Hospital.

The bake sale is raising money for a NIC-U reunion planned for October.

Tables are set up in the basement of the Ambulatory Care Building, with a selection of cookies, cupcakes and other treats.

Money raised will support a reunion between former NIC-U babies and their care teams.

“This is a job, but it’s also what we love, and what we’re passionate about,” NIC-U Clinical Nurse Manager Amanda Gardner said. “So to be able to come back and see those graduates grow and thrive you know, in society, is such a huge reward for us.”

Last year was UofL’s first NIC-U reunion. Nurses and doctors met with 400 former patients. The oldest was 21 years old.

The bake sale continues through Friday at UofL Hospital.

