Business owners, employees near Fort Knox excited for new Army HQs

Folks who live near Fort Knox have always dealt with fears of cuts and closures on post and what they would mean for local businesses. But, the good news was reason for people living and working in the Radcliff area to celebrate Wednesday. There have been scary times, like in 2005, when Fort Knox was worried about Base Realignment and Closure. It survived, but lost its Armor Center and School. Now, the news of a headquarters moving in seems to be pushing away those clouds of uncertainty.