Claims of inappropriate conduct made against TARC leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Explosive allegations of inappropriate conduct are being made against the leader of a Louisville agency that's already under scrutiny.
WAVE 3 News has learned a total of six current and former employees are accusing TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco of some things too graphic to show viewers or spell out.
The information we're getting on this developing story comes from sources who do not want to be identified. They've told us those six TARC workers met with a local attorney last weekend, detailing alleged lewd acts and showing him pictures that we have seen as well.
WAVE 3 News is aware a letter detailing the allegations was sent to a member of the Metro Council and a high-ranking city official.
The “numerous" claims of inappropriate conduct by the director, relayed by the employees, include acts of what they call inappropriate touching, sexually suggestive texts, and sending pictures of a body part.
They claim the executive director linked sexual submission to his advances to opportunities for advancement, adding current employees fear retaliation if they are identified.
Risco was testifying before Metro Council Tuesday about service interruptions that left TARC 3 passengers stranded last week.
Afterward, he declined to do an interview with WAVE 3 News. However, as he was walking away, we asked him about the allegations.
"Are you aware of any allegations of sexual misconduct that are being made against you by former employees or current employees?" a WAVE 3 News Reporter asked.
"No," Risco said.
Others with Risco then stated that they had provided Metro Council, in the previous hearing, with all they would be saying about TARC operations for the day.
WAVE 3 News tried to reach Metro Council President David James for comment, as well as the mayor’s spokeswoman Jean Porter, but have not heard back.
