Dog left outside animal shelter dies

Dog left outside animal shelter dies
According to the Henry Trimble Animal Shelter, an approximately 100-pound dog named Cane was left in a crate outside of the shelter. (Source: Henry Trimble Animal Shelter)
By Sarah Jackson | February 12, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 1:49 PM

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A dog died after he was left outside of an animal shelter after hours.

According to the Henry Trimble Animal Shelter, an approximately 100-pound dog named Cane was left in a crate outside of the shelter. The dog broke out of the crate and ran into the road where he was hit by a truck.

To the person that thought it was a good idea to leave a 100 pound dog in a flimsy crate with dogs barking all around...

Posted by Henry Trimble AnimalShelter on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

A volunteer at the shelter believes since the dog was left after hours with dogs barking all around him he probably got scared and escaped.

The shelter workers said they have surveillance video.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.