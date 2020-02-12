Glasgow teen charged with strangling woman

Glasgow teen charged with strangling woman
Clayton Wilson was arrested Feb. 11, 2020 on charges of strangling his girlfriend. He is also facing several drug charges. (Source: WBKO/Barren County Detention Center)
February 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:43 PM

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Happy Valley Road for a stabbing.

Officers made contact with 19-year-old Clayton Wilson who had a laceration to his hand. Police say Wilson told them that his girlfriend had stabbed him.

After further investigation, Officers determined that Wilson had been involved in a domestic dispute at Stonehenge Apartments and assaulted a female before he punched a mirror, causing a deep laceration to his hand.

Wilson had thrown the victim to the ground and began punching and choking her. He was taken to T J Samson Hospital for treatment to the laceration on his hand and became combative with T J Security and Officers. The female victim was also treated at T J Samson for her injuries.

Officers say they also located marijuana, baggies and digital scales inside a backpack that belong to Wilson.

Clayton T. Wilson of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Imprisonment.

His bond is set at $25,000 cash.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.