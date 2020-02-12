Health clinic for students opens inside PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at PRP High School won't have to go far to visit a doctor.
A ribbon-cutting event Tuesday marked the opening of a new health clinic right inside the school.
It's a partnership with the Park DuValle Community Health Center. Park Duvalle paid to convert classroom space into a fully-functional health clinic.
It has two exam rooms, a lab space, a waiting area, and an office.
Students can get immunizations, physicals, labs and acute care.
The health center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while school is in session.
The goal is to reduce the number of student absences.
"I'm looking forward to building a rapport with the students, developing relationships," nurse practitioner Olivia Stivers said. "My main focus is to teach these students, you know, I'm glad to treat you when you're sick but my concern is that you come and see me when you're well, too. I want to focus on health maintenance, education and just getting them off to a good start moving forward."
The clinic will begin offering dental services in August.
No student will be turned away because of inability to pay, and no co-pays will be collected this year.
Services are expected to expand to staff next school year.
A similar in-school clinic will open at Central High School this month.
