Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key made a free thow with 2:04 left in overtime and Virginia held off Notre Dame on a rough shooting night for both teams, 50-49. Mamadi Diakite scored 20 points for the Cavaliers. His basket with 2:51 left in regulation eventually forced the overtime. Jay Huff added eight points and nine rebounds. Prentiss Hubb scored 12 and John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Their four-game winnng streak ended. The Irish had a chance to win, but Rex Pflueger's 3-pointer from in front of the Notre Dame bench in the final seconds missed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — No. 13 Penn State rolled past Purdue 88-76 behind 19 points from Mike Watkins and a career-high 18 points from Seth Lundy. The Nittany Lions made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their seventh straight victory. They also ended a 12-game losing streak at Mackey Arena. Trevion Williams had 17 points to lead Purdue. The Boilermakers lost for the first time in four games and fought back late but never really had a chance after falling behind 27-16 midway through the first half.
WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is urging Congress to step in and put restrictions on college athletes' ability to earn money from endorsements. He told a Senate committee federal action is needed to “maintain uniform standards in college sports” amid player-friendly laws approved in California and under consideration in other states. The NCAA has said it will allow players to “benefit” from the use of their name, image and likeness and is working on guidelines. More than 25 states are considering legislation to guarantee those rights to players. Emmert says those laws could have a corrupting influence on recruiting.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points as Ball State narrowly beat Northern Illinois 63-59. El-Amin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kyle Mallers and Tahjai Teague each added 12 points for Ball State, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tahjai Teague added 12 points. Eugene German had 18 points and seven rebounds for Northern Illinois, whose six-game winning streak came to an end.