Indiana man arrested after registration check leads to drug charges

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested by Indiana State Police after a random registration check leads to methamphetamine and heroin charges.
According to ISP, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, two officers were patrolling in Jeffersonville. Upon stopping at a traffic light on 10th Street, the license plate of the vehicle in front of them was ran.
Troopers discovered the registered owner of the vehicle, 51-year-old Myron V. Conley of Jeffersonville, was wanted out of Clark County due to a prior methamphetamine offense. The driver matched the description on the registration and troopers pulled over the vehicle.
Conley’s identity was confirmed and while officers conducted an investigation, they discovered suspected methamphetamine and heroin in his possession.
Conley was arrested and booked at Clark County Jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine, narcotic drugs and a syringe, as well as for violation of a pretrial placement.
