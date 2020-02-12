Investigation into outside jobs leads to arrest of 2 Seymour PD officers

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested two members of the Seymour Police Department after a months-long investigation into allegations of them working outside jobs while being on the clock for the city.
William "Bill" Abbott, the former chief, and Carl Lamb, a current captain, were taken into custody by ISP detectives today. Both are charged with official misconduct, ghost employment and theft.
According to ISP, the investigation, which began in October 2019, showed that Abbott was employed by Schneck Medical Center to schedule off duty officers to provide security at the hospital while working as chief of the Seymour police.
Investigators say Lamb was also working an outside job. He was employed by a Jeffersonville, Indiana security company that provided off-duty police officers to work in a construction zone on Interstate 65. ISP said Lamb was coordinating and scheduling off-duty Seymour police officers to work the construction zone duty while he was on the clock for the city.
Lamb was also the part-owner of a company that provided training to schools, churches and businesses, according to detectives. That work was also being done while he was on city time.
Abbott and Lamb, who both had been on administrative leave during the investigation, were both booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.