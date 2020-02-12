Man with special needs given new scooter after his was stolen in Bullitt County

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - What a difference a few days can make.
On Friday, Joey Combs, who has autism, was miserable. He told WAVE 3 News his motorized scooter was stolen for the second time in a year.
After WAVE 3 News aired his story, the Bullitt County community stepped in to help.
David York was among those people. He’s the owner of First Call Chimney Service. York told WAVE 3 News that just four years ago, he, too, was homeless and living out of an RV. He said he bounced from parking lot to parking lot until his business finally took off. Over the weekend, he saw Combs’ story and thought about his own.
“A lot of times people will sit by and say, ‘Hey it’s not on me to do something,’” York said. “I think you should kind of be a leader and take that first step. And a lot of times, if you take those first steps, others will follow behind you.”
On Saturday, York bought and delivered a brand new motorized scooter to the Hillview Police Department, with a lock and alarm to make sure it would never be stolen again.
But York wasn't the only person to help out.
Police Chief Bill Mahoney said the department fielded dozens of calls over the weekend from people who wanted to donate. He told WAVE 3 News they dropped off gift cards and letters to show their support. One of the letters read in part, "You are loved and no matter what, God loves you deeply. Hang in there, buddy. Good things are in store for you."
Mahoney read that letter to Combs and presented him with the gifts Tuesday morning at the police station. After a few minutes, Combs sat on his news scooter for the first time, feeling the community’s love and delivering a message of his own to those who helped him.
"I guess I’d say thanks and I love you, everybody,” Combs said.
