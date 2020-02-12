Maxey scores 25 and big second half fuels #12 UK to 78-64 win at Vanderbilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vanderbilt did it again. The Commodores used deadly three-point shooting to take a double digit lead on #12 Kentucky. However, just like they did 13 days ago in Rupp Arena, the Cats came storming back to get the win. This time a 78-64 decision in the Music City.
A Saben Lee triple gave Vandy a 34-20 lead in the first half. The Commodores hit eight first half three’s and led the game 36-27 at the half.
“I wouldn’t want to be playing Vandy anymore,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I mean if they’re playing and they keep, it’s obvious he has a great connection with them cause they’re fighting for him.”
First-year Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse saw his team fall to 9-15, 1-10 in the SEC.
“If they making all that, there’s no way they can come out and keep being hot in the second half,” UK guard Ashton Hagans said. “That’s what all I kept saying in the huddle, 'Hey if they hot right now, we gonna come out in the second half, they ain’t gonna be able to hit all these shots. They was hitting a lot of three’s. They was getting in the paint and we just came out and made some adjustments.”
Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 25 points. His reverse off a Hagans pass gave UK it’s first lead at 48-46 and he followed it up with a high bouncing triple for a five-point lead.
Hagans had 11 points, 10 rebound and 8 assists.
The Cats did have some issues with Vandy’s full court press, and got within 62-57, but Immanuel Quickley ended the suspense with back-to-back three’s. He finished with 18 points.
UK blocked 12 Vanderbilt shots. Nick Richards, Nate Sestina and EJ Montgomery each swatted three.
The Cats improve to 19-5, 9-2 in the SEC. They host Ole Miss (13-11, 4-7) Saturday at 2 p.m.
