New Dare to Care kitchen going up in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new kitchen is aimed at helping make sure more people have access to food.
The new Dare to Care community kitchen will open in the Parkland neighborhood.
It will include an expanded production kitchen, training areas and more.
“What we’re going to be able to do now is triple the size of our production kitchen,” Dare to Care spokesman Stan Siegwald said. “That will allow us to provide more meals for after-school meals around the community.”
Dare to Care said it will be able to reach smaller after-school programs or those in outlying areas.
