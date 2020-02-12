Officer injured while trying to arrest suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after an officer was injured while trying to take him into custody.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the 1400 block of Nightingale Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a domestic violence report.
Once at the home, police spoke to Steven Downs, 33, and the victim and attempted to take Downs into custody but he resisted. While trying to get Downs on the ground, an arrest slip states Down fell and landed on one of the officer’s legs. The officer was unable to move his leg and drive-stunned Downs.
The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Downs was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault domestic violence and assault on a police officer.
