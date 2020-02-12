Swimmers channel spirit of Muhammad Ali in Stingrays scholar program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Swimmers channeled the spirit of Muhammad Ali as they hit the water with excitement for a new program on Wednesday. It was the launch of the Muhammad Ali Center’s Stingrays Swimmer Scholar Program.
The program will offer after school academic support and competitive swim instruction at Central High School.
Organizers want to prepare students for top colleges and reverse statistics of drowning rates in African American communities.
“I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t hop in the pool after school every day to swim,” Central High School freshman Dorcas Matsoumou told WAVE 3 News. “I’m not scared no more, not scared of water. I’m fine with standing water, and I can swim now! Look at me, I can swim!”
The program also creates a year-round competitive USA swimming team.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.