TARC executive director resigns following allegations of inappropriate conduct
Ferdinand Risco, executive director of TARC. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | February 12, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:33 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The executive director of TARC has resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Mayor Greg Fischer sent a statement Wednesday morning saying he accepted Ferdinand Risco’s resignation.

WAVE 3 News learned a total of six current and former employees met with an attorney and accused Risco of “numerous" claims of inappropriate conduct including inappropriate touching, sexually suggestive texts and sending pictures of a body part.

Fisher’s statement continued to say, "An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin. A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition."

