TARC executive director resigns following allegations of inappropriate conduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The executive director of TARC has resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Mayor Greg Fischer sent a statement Wednesday morning saying he accepted Ferdinand Risco’s resignation.
WAVE 3 News learned a total of six current and former employees met with an attorney and accused Risco of “numerous" claims of inappropriate conduct including inappropriate touching, sexually suggestive texts and sending pictures of a body part.
Fisher’s statement continued to say, "An interim director will be named soon, and a search for a permanent director will begin. A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and we are committed to a smooth transition."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.