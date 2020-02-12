TARC leader in Metro Council hot seat regarding TARC3 strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco answered questions in front of the Louisville Metro Council on Tuesday regarding last week’s TARC3 drivers’ strike.
The TARC3 paratransit service helps transport people with disabilities around the city. However, for days, many customers who frequently use the service were left stranded or without rides to important appointments.
Risco said Tuesday the 30 TARC3 drivers who left the job are back at work.
“A very sincere apology to our customers,” Risco said. “It is absolutely not the service that we want to provide. We absolutely want to make sure that our customers get the service that they expect and demand of us."
Council members requested he plan how to prevent similar labor disputes from happening in the future.
