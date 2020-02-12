Teacher surprised with National Board Certification pin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several people gathered inside a fourth-grade classroom to surprise the teacher.
Bates Elementary teacher Rachael Rich’s family was there Wednesday as she was presented with her National Board Certified Teacher Pin.
The National Board Certification is the highest certification in the teaching profession.
“It’s a tangible thing that validates all of the work and all of the struggles and all of the trials and issues that I went through,” Rich said. “This is the proof that no matter what you’re going through if you put your mind to something you can actually achieve it.”
Rich is one of 33 JCPS educators who got their National Board Certification in 2019.
