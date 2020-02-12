Thunder Over Louisville theme announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced the theme for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville music track.
“Thunder’s Greatest Hits” will be the title of the track that will play along with the fireworks for this year’s Derby Festival kickoff event. Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger detailed his idea for putting together the tracks.
"The fun thing about putting a music track together is I can get in touch with your emotions," Hettinger said. "Because music I can set the pace to make you laugh, make you cry, to make you feel proud of your country and sure as hell I can make you dance."
The 32nd edition of Thunder Over Louisville is set for Saturday, April 18. It’s one of more than 70 events put on by the Kentucky Derby Festival.
