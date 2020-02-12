Trial just days away for man accused of killing his teenage hitch-hiking partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial begins Monday for a man accused of beating his hitch-hiking partner to death in Elizabethtown.
Joseph Capstraw, 22, is charged in the 2018 killing of 18-year-old Amber Robinson.
Police said the pair hitckhiked to Louisville after attending a Rainbow Family festival in Georgia.
According to his arrest citation, Capstraw admitted to killing Robinson after an argument, saying he had blacked out.
The News Enterprise reported that Capstraw’s attorneys plan to argue Robinson attacked him with a knife first.
If convicted of murder, Capstraw faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.