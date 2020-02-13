Alleged wrong way driver charged after wreck that injured 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana man is facing multiple assault charges after police say he was driving the wrong way on the interstate and struck a car head on.
Shane Michael Carney, 33, of Clarksville, Indiana, was arrested February 3 at University of Louisville Hospital.
An arrest warrant says on January 26 at 3:25 a.m., Carney was the driver of a car traveling in the wrong direction on I-264. While still going the wrong way, Carney's car got onto the ramp to I-64 and struck a car containing three people head-on. All three suffered serious physical injuries, according to the warrant.
After Carney was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities say a nurse found a metal container in Carney's pocket that appeared to contain cocaine. Louisville Metro police obtained a warrant to draw Carney's blood. It tested .164 for alcohol, according to the warrant.
Carney, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, is charged with three counts of assault and one count each of criminal mischief, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to maintain insurance.
Carney has been released from the hospital and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections yesterday afternoon.
