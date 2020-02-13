Arrest made in connection to December murder on East Caldwell St.

Jaylin Bell, 24, was arrested on Feb. 12 by homicide detectives for the killing of Kayla Hunter-Purcell. (Source: LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 12, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 10:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman in Louisville that happened in December.

Kayla Hunter-Purcell, 21, died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound before 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2019.
Jaylin Bell, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by homicide detectives for the killing of Kayla Hunter-Purcell.

She was killed by gunfire on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of East Caldwell Street.

Neighbors told WAVE 3 News at the time they heard an argument just before shots rang out. A stray bullet also broke a window at a neighboring apartment.

Bell was also arrested in early 2014 at age 18 for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Shelby Park. One person was injured in that shooting.

