Bardstown mayor claims financial officer embezzled $750k from city funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – The mayor of Bardstown says the city's chief financial officer embezzled more than $760,000 from city funds.
In a statement, Mayor Richard Heaton revealed the discovery was made in September 2019.
The findings have not been certified by the city’s accountant, but Heaton believes the city’s former financial officer Tracy Hudson, who has since been fired, took the money over a six-year period starting in 2013.
The statement notes that $130,000 recovered through Hudson's attorney and that Hudson has not been arrested or charged.
The city has turned over the investigation to Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.