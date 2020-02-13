Brown Breaks Wins Record at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - During the University of Louisville’s win over Virginia, the 1980 national championship team was honored, but one key member wasn’t there because he was busy breaking a record.
Indiana University Southeast head coach, Wiley Brown became the school’s all time winningest coach when he won his 279th career game that day. “Well, it means I’ve been around a long time”, joked Brown. Brown was able to meet with his former teammates the night before the games. He said they encouraged him to break the record. “All my teammates had heard and knew that I had tied the record. They said it’s time for you to go ahead and break it,” said Brown.
Away from basketball, Wiley is one of the nicest people you’ll meet, but when he’s coaching he’s not always Mr. Nice Guy. He rules with an iron fist, and a treadmill. “He just wants the best out of us. That’s all it is. Off the court he’s a good guy, good to talk to, but on the court,” said junior guard, David Burton. As for the treadmill, it’s become a right of passage. “You mess up, you go to the treadmill for two minutes and speed on 7.5," said junior, Jared Osborne. “The treadmill will teach you a whole lot of lessons,” said Brown.
Of course, when Wiley Brown won that national championship back in 1980, none of these players were alive, but he’s make sure they know all about that team. “He talks about it all the time,” said Osborne. “They have Google. They have Google. So, I tell them all they have to do is Google that,” said Brown.
Wiley Brown is a winner, and like his mentor, Denny Crum, he’s becoming a legend at the school he coaches at.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.