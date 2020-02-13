Brown Breaks Wins Record at IU Southeast

Away from basketball, Wiley is one of the nicest people you’ll meet, but when he’s coaching he’s not always Mr. Nice Guy. He rules with an iron fist, and a treadmill. “He just wants the best out of us. That’s all it is. Off the court he’s a good guy, good to talk to, but on the court,” said junior guard, David Burton. As for the treadmill, it’s become a right of passage. “You mess up, you go to the treadmill for two minutes and speed on 7.5," said junior, Jared Osborne. “The treadmill will teach you a whole lot of lessons,” said Brown.