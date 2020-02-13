Bullitt County student leaders promoting kindess around the school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Bullitt Central High School are on a mission to spread kindness.
The kindness revolution began Wednesday, led by students on the Principal’s Advisory Council.
They are seen as the leaders in the school, and wanted to change the culture.
“They wrote a thank-you note or note of appreciation to a teacher, a non-teacher staff person and a compliment to a student they don’t normally talk to -- not in their peer group -- that they’ve noticed something good about,” Youth Services Center coordinator Christy Hardin said.
The students also made motivational posters to hang around the school.
Anyone can pick a kindness challenge off a bulletin board.
And the Youth Services Center has created bingo cards with acts of leadership and kindness to encourage students to get involved.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.